Defense forces eliminate 790 invaders over day – General Staff

The defense forces killed 790 invaders, 14 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 13 drones, two cruise missiles, one ship, 32 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to December 27, 2023 approximately amount to: about 355,750 people of military personnel (plus 790) people, 5,913 tanks (plus 14), 10,973 armored combat vehicles (plus 17), 8,376 artillery systems (plus 10), 934 MLRS units, 616 air defense systems (plus two), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,471 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 13), 1,620 cruise missiles (plus two), 23 ships /boats, one submarine, 11,140 units of automotive equipment and tankers (plus 31), and 1,240 special equipment units (plus one)," the message says.