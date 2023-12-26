Facts

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Defense Ministry of Ukraine agreed to demobilize servicemen after 36 months of service, hoping that there will be no escalation at the front and that Ukraine will have someone to replace the demobilized servicemen, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"We agreed with the Defense Ministry on 36 months, hoping for two things: firstly, that there will be no escalation at the front. The second thing, and the main one, is that we will have someone to replace these people in 36 months. The government which has already started to implement the law, and, I think, it clearly understands what capacities our country has got," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zaluzhny expressed hope that "we will cope with the task" in 36 months to replace the people who have been doing their job to defend the country in extremely complicated conditions.

"My position is very, very simple. I will not tire of reminding you that there is a war going on. A war that develops according to its own laws. And everything that happens in the war depends on the actions of our enemy. Therefore, I clearly understand and know, and I want to tell you that our soldiers are now at the front in extremely difficult, very difficult conditions, doing their job, thanks to which we can calmly communicate with you here. And, of course, I would like the people who are joining the troops and who are already serving in the war, they clearly understood how long they would fight," he said.

The commander-in-chief also agreed that after the military are demobilized, they need time to rest.

"Of course, I am in favor of all this to happen. But I will emphasize again that this is a norm that, let's say, is not entirely realistic in the conditions that we find ourselves in. But we have to hope that the intensity of hostilities will not increase, and we will be able to replace people," Zaluzhny said.

On December 25, the government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service.

The amendments proposed by the government include the dismissal from service due to the end of the service time (if military personnel have not expressed a desire to continue military service).

