Current MPs have deferment from conscription during mobilization; this right isn't applicable to civil servants, officers of BES, prosecutor's office – bill

Government bill No. 10378 On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve some issues of mobilization, military registration and military service proposes to change the conscription age from 27 to 25 years and clarifies who is not subject to mobilization and has the right to deferment.

According to the explanatory note to the bill, the right to a deferment from conscription for military service during mobilization is available to persons who have a wife (spouse) from among persons with disabilities of group I or II and/or one of their parents or the parents of their wife (spouse) from among persons with a disability of group I or II, provided that such persons with disabilities have elected a person liable for military service to care for them. Persons with group I or II disabilities who have been declared incompetent by a court also have the right to a deferment; first-degree family members of a person with a Group I disability who are engaged in the constant care of a person with a group I disability (no more than one family member); first-degree family members of a person with group II disability or a person who, according to the conclusion of a medical and social expert commission or a medical advisory commission of a health care institution, requires constant care, engaged in constant care for such persons (no more than one family member); women who are on parental leave until the child reaches the age of three, as well as if the child needs home care for a duration determined in a medical report, but not more than until he reaches the age of six; pregnant women.

Current MPs of Ukraine and deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea also have the right to a deferment from conscription.

According to the bill, applicants for vocational (vocational-technical), professional higher and higher education who study full-time or dual forms of education and receive a level of education that is higher than previously received in one specialty are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period (professions), as well as doctoral students studying full-time or dual education; scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and professional higher education, scientific institutions and organizations with an academic title and/or scientific degree, and teaching workers of institutions of professional higher education, vocational education, institutions of general secondary education, provided that that they work, respectively, in institutions of higher or vocational higher education, scientific institutions and organizations, institutions of vocational (vocational) or general secondary education at their main place of work full time.

The bill also establishes that those liable for military service who served during the legal regime of martial law and were discharged from service into the reserve are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization for two years from the date of dismissal from military service. Also not subject to conscription are those liable for military service who served in the military and were discharged from service into the reserve due to their release from captivity. These categories of persons may be called up for military service with their consent.

In addition, those liable for military service from among the citizens exempted from compulsory military service during martial law are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization for six months.

The bill establishes that civil servants, employees of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) of Ukraine, the State Executive Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office do not have the right to a deferment from conscription.

The bill also proposes to provide the opportunity for military personnel released from captivity to rest and undergo recovery during additional leave while maintaining pay for a period of 90 calendar days.

In addition, the bill proposes to involve local government agencies, local state administrations, military-civil and military administrations, enterprises, institutions and organizations in active participation in mobilization activities, in particular during the notification and arrival of citizens involved in the performance of mobilization duties, to assembly points and military units.

The bill also clarifies the responsibilities of Ukrainian citizens regarding mobilization preparation and mobilization. In particular, it obliges to undergo a medical examination and treatment in healthcare facilities in accordance with the decision of the military medical commission, to register for military service at your location in case of moving during mobilization, to report to the territorial centers of recruitment and social support and military units after the announcement mobilization, have with you a military registration document along with an identity document, presented upon request under the law.