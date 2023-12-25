Facts

13:22 25.12.2023

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

1 min read
Possible talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may concern a wide range of bilateral relations, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"About our bilateral relations – and this is a wide range and it does not come down to issues of national minorities," he said, answering the question of what negotiations could be about.

"Let me remind you that a framework law was adopted in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission. Then, at the request of the Venice Commission, we implemented all but one recommendation," he said.

"We can talk about the economy, we can talk about transit between neighboring states. We will certainly prepare this visit and the teams will work. Nothing better in diplomacy than face-to-face negotiations has been invented," Zhovkva stressed.

Tags: #orban #zhovkva

