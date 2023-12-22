Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

Newly appointed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has arrived in Kyiv.

“The first visit abroad. I am already here,” he wrote on X (Twitter), posting a picture.

According to Polish radio RMF FM, one of the most important moments of Sikorski's visit will be his speech to Ukrainian deputies. The visit also includes one-on-one meetings with the most important politicians from neighboring countries.

However, the details are kept secret for security reasons. Therefore, it is not yet known whether Sikorski will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.