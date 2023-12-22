Facts

11:59 22.12.2023

Newly appointed Polish FM arrives in Ukraine

1 min read

Newly appointed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has arrived in Kyiv.

“The first visit abroad. I am already here,” he wrote on X (Twitter), posting a picture.

According to Polish radio RMF FM, one of the most important moments of Sikorski's visit will be his speech to Ukrainian deputies. The visit also includes one-on-one meetings with the most important politicians from neighboring countries.

However, the details are kept secret for security reasons. Therefore, it is not yet known whether Sikorski will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tags: #kyiv #sikorski

MORE ABOUT

19:04 22.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

12:48 19.12.2023
Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

19:59 14.12.2023
Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

Action plan for implementation of Kyiv Development Strategy until 2025 supplemented with measures to overcome consequences of Russian aggression – Kyiv Administration

13:21 13.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit helping Kyiv residents affected by missile attack

09:35 13.12.2023
There’re 53 victims of night attack in Kyiv, 20 hospitalized – military administration

There’re 53 victims of night attack in Kyiv, 20 hospitalized – military administration

20:22 11.12.2023
Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

Largest Hanukkah Menorah in Europe installed in Kyiv – mayor

10:57 08.12.2023
Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

19:38 06.12.2023
Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

Christmas tree lit up on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv – mayor

19:53 01.12.2023
Kyiv accounts for 132nd in ranking of 173 most expensive cities in the world

Kyiv accounts for 132nd in ranking of 173 most expensive cities in the world

09:59 22.11.2023
European Parliament to open office in Kyiv – media

European Parliament to open office in Kyiv – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

Biden signs executive order authorizing sanctions on banks facilitating Russian military industry

Ihnat on downed Russian Su-34: It's one of newest aircraft

LATEST

Danilov on downed Russian Su-34s: Hunt for them been going on for long time

Zelenskyy: Poland, Ukraine have serious opportunities in joint defense production

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Defense Ministry: We're preparing decisions on issues of motivation, determining service periods, replenishment of Defense Forces

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Police initiate over 105,000 cases of war crimes by Russia – Interior Minister

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

PM calls on diplomats in 2024, among other things, to work to attract assistance for humanitarian demining, fortifications

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Zelenskyy, Polish newly appointed FM discuss further cooperation in defense sector

AD
AD
AD
AD