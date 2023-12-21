Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar, as compensation for communication problems during a large-scale outage, provided all users with free access to Kyivstar TV.

“Kyivstar TV is operating with free access for everyone, even unauthorized users, while we cope with the consequences of the hacker attack,” the company announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The mobile operator clarified that as of December 21, it was possible to resume the Home Internet service. At the same time, as indicated, some users may still experience difficulties with local equipment.

Earlier, Kyivstar reported that as compensation, subscribers would have the opportunity to use the services they subscribe to for free for a month. In addition, the mobile operator will allocate UAH 100 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It was clarified that subscribers of the Home Internet and All Together tariffs will not be charged the planned fee for the service package from January 1 to January 31, and for contract subscribers with the Home Internet service - from December 22 to January 21.

For corporate clients, this will be in the form of a 100% discount on tariff fees using mobile services, fixed Internet, data transfer and telephony from January 1 to January 31.