Facts

15:48 21.12.2023

Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

2 min read
Kyivstar provides users with free access to Kyivstar TV

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar, as compensation for communication problems during a large-scale outage, provided all users with free access to Kyivstar TV.

“Kyivstar TV is operating with free access for everyone, even unauthorized users, while we cope with the consequences of the hacker attack,” the company announced on Facebook on Thursday.

The mobile operator clarified that as of December 21, it was possible to resume the Home Internet service. At the same time, as indicated, some users may still experience difficulties with local equipment.

Earlier, Kyivstar reported that as compensation, subscribers would have the opportunity to use the services they subscribe to for free for a month. In addition, the mobile operator will allocate UAH 100 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It was clarified that subscribers of the Home Internet and All Together tariffs will not be charged the planned fee for the service package from January 1 to January 31, and for contract subscribers with the Home Internet service - from December 22 to January 21.

For corporate clients, this will be in the form of a 100% discount on tariff fees using mobile services, fixed Internet, data transfer and telephony from January 1 to January 31. 

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

12:38 21.12.2023
Kyivstar to compensate clients for failure with free month of services, to provide UAH 100 mln to Ukrainian military

Kyivstar to compensate clients for failure with free month of services, to provide UAH 100 mln to Ukrainian military

15:59 20.12.2023
Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

14:19 20.12.2023
Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

Kyivstar eliminates communication problems in west and south of Ukraine

09:58 20.12.2023
Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

11:51 19.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

17:19 18.12.2023
Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

12:12 18.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

12:12 15.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

13:55 14.12.2023
Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

10:51 14.12.2023
Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Total of four air bombs dropped on Toretsk mines – Klymenko

Rada unable to appoint Pischanska as Accounting Chamber's head

Rada legalizes medical cannabis

SBU intensifies work behind enemy lines

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

Netherlands allocates EUR102 mln to Ukraine as part of first aid package for 2024

Total of four air bombs dropped on Toretsk mines – Klymenko

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine receives large batch of Starlink terminals from Poland

Finland to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance worth EUR 106 mln

Rada unable to appoint Pischanska as Accounting Chamber's head

Rada legalizes medical cannabis

AD
AD
AD
AD