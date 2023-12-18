URCS developing first aid training program for people with disabilities

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is developing a special training program for people with disabilities to provide first aid.

"Everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, should know how to save a life, how to stop bleeding, how to apply a bandage, how to help a person who is unconscious … That is why we have initiated and are developing a special first aid training program for people who have various types of disabilities," Nadia Yamnenko, head of the first aid department of the Ukrainian Red Cross,was quoted as saying on Facebook.

The URCS noted that the first aid instructors of the Ukrainian Red Cross are already conducting trainings with such people.

The adaptation of educational materials to the needs of people and inclusion is one of the priorities of the Ukrainian Red Cross. The URCS recalled that in autumn a book on first aid in Braille, developed by the first aid department, was presented. The book is currently being distributed to specialized institutions.