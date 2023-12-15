Facts

19:02 15.12.2023

Lithuania reports on supply of ‘millions of cartridges,’ thousands of shells for anti-tank grenade launchers to Kyiv

1 min read
Lithuania handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine on Friday, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have transferred several million rounds of ammunition and several thousand shells for portable short-range anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine. The aid party also has about a thousand folding beds, the report says.

"We hear urgent requests from Ukraine and continue to provide assistance in accordance with the stated needs. We actively urge our allies to do the same," said Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

According to the Ministry of Defense, in addition to the regular transfer of military equipment, Lithuania also actively trains Ukrainian servicemen, provides medical treatment and rehabilitation, expert advice and allocates funds to international aid funds for Ukraine.

For the period 2024-2026, Lithuania will allocate a package of military assistance in the amount of EUR 200 million to Ukraine, the report says.

Tags: #lithuania #ammunition

