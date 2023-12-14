Facts

EU summit starts; Michel doesn't speak to press before start

A meeting of the European Council started in Brussels with an hour and a half delay, at which the leaders of the European Union must decide on the start of membership negotiations with Ukraine.

The meeting was previously expected to begin at 10:00 on Thursday. However, the leaders took time to negotiate, which caused the delay.

In particular, in accordance with the agenda of President of the European Council Charles Michel, from 10:00 he, along with Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, were to meet with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, who, as it is known that he opposes the adoption by EU leaders of a political decision to begin negotiations with Ukraine on membership in the Community.

The President of the European Council did not give his traditional speech to the press before the meeting of the European Council. 

