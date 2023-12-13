Facts

18:37 13.12.2023

Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

2 min read
Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

Kyivstar specialists and partners did everything possible to restore the network from the consequences of a cyber attack unprecedented for global telecoms, as of 18:00 on Wednesday, voice communications were enabled throughout Ukraine, the company’s press service reported.

Kyivstar warned that the restoration of services will occur gradually, so short-term difficulties are still possible until the end of the day. In such cases, subscribers are advised to restart their smartphone and disable the VoLTE service in the settings.

"Kyivstar specialists and our partners did everything possible to restore the network from the consequences of an unprecedented cyber attack for global telecoms. As of 18:00 on December 13, our specialists began turning on voice communications throughout Ukraine. The restoration of services will occur gradually, so by the end of the day short-term difficulties are still possible. In this case, we recommend that subscribers reboot their phones and disable the VoLTE service - this can be done in the phone settings," the company said.

Currently, company specialists are working to restore data and SMS services.

“We hope that they will also be restored within 24 hours,” Kyivstar added.

After the complete restoration and stabilization of the network, Kyivstar will begin preparing and providing compensation to all subscribers and corporate clients who, because of a hacker attack, could not use the company’s services, the company emphasized.

Tags: #kyivstar

