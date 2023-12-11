Umerov speaks with Hungarian Defense Minister, invites him to visit Ukraine

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, during a telephone conversation with Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, thanked the Hungarian side for medical assistance to Ukraine and for assistance in demining territories.

“Just had a frank phone conversation with my Hungarian colleague Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky. Thanked Hungary for its support of Ukraine in demining and medical areas, looking forward to further cooperation. Also invited the Minister to Kyiv,” Umerov said on X Monday evening.