Near Avdiyivka, Russians trying to break through AFU’s defense: 32 attacks recorded

During the day, 77 military clashes took place, the most active actions were conducted in Avdiyivka direction, where 32 enemy attacks were repelled, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Seventy-seven military clashes took place during the day," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Friday.

As reported, there are no significant changes in the operational situation in Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions. In Kupyansk direction, nine enemy attacks were repulsed (in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region), in Lymany "the defense forces repulsed the attack of the enemy, who tried to oust our units from the occupied lines in the area of Spirne, Donetsk region." In Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klischiyivka and Andriyivka, Donetsk region.

"In Avdiyivka direction, our defenders repelled 32 enemy attacks in areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepne, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops," the General Staff stressed.

In Maryinka direction, the defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where "the enemy made 20 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in Shakhtarsk sector."

As noted, in Zaporizhia direction, the defense forces repelled an enemy attack in the area west of Verbove in Zaporizhia region.

"The defense forces will continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff informs.