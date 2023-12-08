Facts

10:57 08.12.2023

Air defense forces destroy all missiles that attack Kyiv on approach to capital – authorities

1 min read
The air defense forces destroyed all the missiles that flew in the direction of Kyiv while approaching the capital, the head of Kyiv city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Friday morning.

"After a long pause of 79 days, the enemy resumed attacks with cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS strategic aircraft. Previously, about ten missile-carrying bombers fired cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type from the area of ​​the city of Engels, Saratov region. The air raid warning in the capital lasted almost 2 hours. But not a single enemy target reached the city," says a message published on the city military administration Telegram channel.

Popko emphasized that by air defense forces and means, all missiles that flew in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed while approaching the capital.

Official information on the number and types of downed air targets will be published by the Air Force after compiling the data.

There is no information about casualties and destruction.

 

Tags: #kyiv #missiles

