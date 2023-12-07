Facts

12:20 07.12.2023

In Ukraine, due to hostilities, technical reasons, 408 settlements without electricity

Due to hostilities and technical reasons in Ukraine, 408 settlements were without power as of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Energy reported on the Telegram channel.

At the same time, they noted that power supply restrictions and planned outages are not applied in any of the regions.

In Donetsk region, three settlements were connected to power supply within 24 hours, but 114 settlements and 134,900 metering points remain without electricity due to shelling. In the Zaporizhia region, 63 settlements (about 26,000 consumers) were de-energized, in Sumy region - 54 (2,300 metering points), in Kherson region - 45 (more than 26,000 metering points), in Chernihiv region - 19, and in Kharkiv region - 16,300 consumers.

In addition, as a result of hostilities, the medium-pressure gas inlet pipeline was damaged, as a result of which more than 100 consumers were left without gas supply, but by morning the gas leak was eliminated and gas supply was established.

 

