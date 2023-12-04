Facts

16:14 04.12.2023

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine operate about 70 modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 20 different types of ammunition for UAVs, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk.

“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine operate about 70 modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 20 different types of ammunition for UAVs. Six new electronic warfare models, including the so-called trench ones, have recently been approved for operation. The Defense Department, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has completed testing of tactical means of radio interference to barging ammunition and FPV drones developed by domestic enterprises that have confirmed their performance characteristics in conditions of use close to combat,” Havryliuk said in an interview with ArmiaInform.

He also said that in the near future it is planned to test a number of tactical means of electronic warfare against UAVs and means of detecting UAVs.

The deputy minister stressed that in recent months the military have been receiving more drones of various types and modifications.

“In November, we managed to send more UAVs to the troops than in the previous month. We have recently received an additional resource for purchasing. Therefore, in December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive many times more drones. I hope the picture on the battlefield will change,” he said.

In addition, Havryliuk said that a minesweeper of domestic production has already been allowed to operate. “Before Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, our troops were armed with Soviet-made minesweepers. Our engineers have improved the design of the track minesweeper and produce them from Ukrainian steel,” the ministry said.

“In November, the range of small arms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was replenished with samples of UAR-15S, UAR-15S1, UAR-15 SM. The conceptual difference between these three modifications of the UAR-15 automatic rifle is the different barrel length. First of all, these rifles will be received by the MTR units,” Havryliuk noted.

09:29 01.12.2023
Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

12:08 24.11.2023
Since Sept, format of Ramstein's work reoriented towards systematic, long-term work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities – Defense Ministry

20:31 23.11.2023
Asymmetric solutions defeat Russian Black Sea Fleet - Umerov at Council of Defense Ministers of South-Eastern Europe

17:04 20.11.2023
Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

15:34 18.11.2023
Defense Ministry implements SAP

15:32 15.11.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry cooperates with EU to monitor accounting of weapons supplied by EU member states

09:51 14.11.2023
Defense Ministry calls reports on dismissal of three generals untrue

20:35 06.11.2023
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Pakistan discuss areas of mutual interest, bilateral relations between countries

17:23 04.11.2023
Defense Ministry transfers drones to AFU in record time

12:46 03.11.2023
From Nov 1, Defense Ministry cuts delivery time of Ukrainian equipment, weapons to army

