AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine operate about 70 modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 20 different types of ammunition for UAVs, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk.

“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine operate about 70 modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 20 different types of ammunition for UAVs. Six new electronic warfare models, including the so-called trench ones, have recently been approved for operation. The Defense Department, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has completed testing of tactical means of radio interference to barging ammunition and FPV drones developed by domestic enterprises that have confirmed their performance characteristics in conditions of use close to combat,” Havryliuk said in an interview with ArmiaInform.

He also said that in the near future it is planned to test a number of tactical means of electronic warfare against UAVs and means of detecting UAVs.

The deputy minister stressed that in recent months the military have been receiving more drones of various types and modifications.

“In November, we managed to send more UAVs to the troops than in the previous month. We have recently received an additional resource for purchasing. Therefore, in December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive many times more drones. I hope the picture on the battlefield will change,” he said.

In addition, Havryliuk said that a minesweeper of domestic production has already been allowed to operate. “Before Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, our troops were armed with Soviet-made minesweepers. Our engineers have improved the design of the track minesweeper and produce them from Ukrainian steel,” the ministry said.

“In November, the range of small arms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was replenished with samples of UAR-15S, UAR-15S1, UAR-15 SM. The conceptual difference between these three modifications of the UAR-15 automatic rifle is the different barrel length. First of all, these rifles will be received by the MTR units,” Havryliuk noted.