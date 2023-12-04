Facts

11:57 04.12.2023

First 30 teams of developers of innovations in humanitarian demining present projects at Demining Bootcamp

3 min read
More than 30 teams of Ukrainian developers presented their developments and ideas, and about fifty applied to participate in the acceleration program to support innovations in humanitarian demining, implemented on the initiative of the Ministry of Economy together with the Kyiv School of Economics, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

"Our global goal is to return 80% of potentially mined territories to use within 10 years. To achieve this, we are working in several directions at once. These are creating a competitive mine clearance market, stimulating the development of production of machinery and equipment in Ukraine, strengthening the capabilities of operators, cooperation with donors," the press service quoted First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

She named the use of modern technologies as a key area in humanitarian demining. The government is ready to help inventors quickly go from idea to creation or scaling of a product. "This will be expert assistance, and if the project is promising, assistance will be provided with finding financing, certification, and entering the market," the minister emphasized.

President of the Kyiv School of Economics Tymofiy Mylovanov emphasized the importance of exchange of experience and ideas for developers. "This helps understand how we can be useful to each other and how to develop the project. For example, increase the involvement of technology and reduce the direct presence of people in order to reduce the risk to people," Mylovanov noted.

An expert group, which included representatives of the National Mine Action Authority, the Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Economy, during the presentation by teams of innovators at the Demining Bootcamp of developments in the areas of "Mine clearance equipment," "Integrated solutions," "IT solutions," and "Survey" assessed and commented on projects already working in real conditions. An important component of the Demining Bootcamp was working in teams on ideas to create more effective products and the opportunity to establish horizontal collaboration between business, developers and government agencies.

"During the Demining Bootcamp, scientists proposed unconventional approaches to examination that deserve attention. Teams whose projects are recognized as the most promising by experts will receive a four-month acceleration program. Next spring, we plan to test finished or improved products at testing sites and in real conditions," Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravainy summed up the results of the Demining Bootcamp.

The Ministry of Economy reminded that applications for the acceleration program continue to be accepted. Program participants will be able to create an individual roadmap, accompanied by mentors and experts, and receive support in developing a business model and business development plan from an idea or prototype to a certified product or technology.

Tags: #demining

