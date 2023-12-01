USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

The United States is working in three directions to avoid the implementation of Russian plans to destroy Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and deprive Ukrainians of access to heat and electricity during the cold season, Voice of America reports.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said at a White House briefing said that Russia tried to break the will of the Ukrainian people, but of course it failed. As we approach another winter, the United States expects Russia to return to these brutal tactics.

He noted that, in his opinion, the latest missile attacks only confirm these intentions.

According to Kirby, the United States believes that Russia will return to these brutal tactics, so they are working on this issue in three directions.

In particular, the United States is strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities so it can shoot down Russian missiles and Iranian drones aimed at critical infrastructure. Thus, Kirby noted, in recent aid packages, the United States provided Ukraine with Patriot batteries, HAWK and Avenger air defense systems to counter unmanned aircraft systems, and other critical air defense assets.

The second area of U.S. assistance is strengthening Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, Kirby explained. So the United States provided protective equipment, including nets, reinforcement and barriers of Hesco, to protect critical infrastructure. And experts from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Energy are advising Ukrainian officials on how to use this equipment most effectively.

And the third vector of effort, according to Kirby, is backup equipment and supplies provided to Ukraine. We are talking about high-voltage autotransformers, industrial gas generators and mobile autonomous equipment, which will increase stability and prevent losses of heat and electricity if Russia inflicts devastating attacks, the official noted.

Kirby also noted that this is a joint effort between the United States and the 50 partner countries that make up the G7 Plus Energy Coordination Group. Together they supply Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment and supplies - generators, substation infrastructure and other protective equipment.

At the same time, Kirby noted that Congress must pass additional funding to ensure that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities, protective equipment and reserve stocks it needs.

He once again called on Congress to quickly pass an additional funding package that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and spending on the Indo-Pacific region and U.S. border security.

According to him, we didn't pull these numbers out of thin air. We need this funding. We continue to urge Congress to quickly pass this supplement, Kirby said.

The official also warned that there is almost no room for acceleration in this issue, and it needs to be resolved before the outgoing year.