EU leaders call for increased support for Ukraine's energy sector

European Union leaders consider it necessary to step up support for Ukraine's energy sector and speed up preparations for winter support.

"The European Council calls for urgently stepping up support for Ukraine's energy sector by the European Union and Member States, in coordination with partners. It invites the Commission, the High Representative and the Council to accelerate preparations to support Ukraine during the winter," according to the conclusions of the European Council, approved during a meeting on Thursday.

In addition, the European Council welcomed the outcome of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held on June 11-12 2024 in Berlin.

"In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, notably in the frontline regions of Ukraine, it is imperative to continue providing humanitarian and civil protection assistance and to ensure humanitarian access. The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, including demining assistance, in coordination with international partners. In that context, following the positive assessment by the Council of the Ukraine Plan, the European Council welcomes the swift disbursement of up to EUR 1.89 billion in pre-financing to help Ukraine with its recovery and reconstruction, which is particularly urgent in the energy sector," the document notes.

EU leaders also welcomed the recent extension of the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission for Ukraine (EUAM).

"This will enable the mission to increase its efforts across Ukraine's liberated and adjacent territories in support of the re-establishment of the rule of law and the return of state services to these areas," the conclusions note.

In addition, the European Council welcomed the adoption of the negotiating framework and the holding of the first Intergovernmental Conference on the accession of Ukraine.

"The European Union will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support its reform efforts on its European path," EU leaders assured.