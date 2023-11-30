Facts

11:34 30.11.2023

In Novohrodivka, body of deceased retrieved from rubble – Donetsk authorities

1 min read
In Novohrodivka, the body of a 61-year-old man was retrieved from the rubble, acting Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz has said.

"At the site of the shelling of a residential building in Novohrodivka, the body of a deceased man was pulled out from under the rubble. As of 10:00, four people are believed to be under the rubble, including a child. The search and rescue operation continues," he said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, some 132 tonnes of building structures have already been dismantled.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a night rocket attack in Donetsk region in Novohrodivka, a direct hit on a three-story residential building resulted in one of the entrances being completely destroyed, five adults and one child were injured of varying degrees of severity, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

 

Tags: #donetsk_region

