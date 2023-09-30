Facts

16:27 30.09.2023

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that more than 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already received training in the EU.

It is clear that investing in Ukraine's defense also means investing in European security. The EU continues to finance the supply of modern military equipment in accordance with the priorities identified by Ukraine. The EU also does quite a lot of work on military training. At the moment, more than 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen have received training in the EU, he said in a video address to the Defense Industries Forum.

Borrell recalled that recently the EU has increased the target of training to 40,000 people next year.

The EU's ammunition production initiative is paying off well, he said, adding that immediate deliveries from the warehouse have been made and now the EU is focusing on joint procurement. This month, the European Defense Agency signed nine framework contracts with industry for the joint procurement of 155mm ammunition.

According to Borrell, the EU should produce more and more to continue supporting Ukraine and replenishing the stocks of its member states.

