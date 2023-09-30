Defense Minister: We should improve effectiveness of procurements, provide military with everything they need

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine should be focused on improving effectiveness of procurements, local production of military goods, and defense technology, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said.

"Today, the ministry has three priorities: the first one is the Defense Acquisition, which is also called 'procurement, contracts, logistics'. This means that we should improve effectiveness of procurements and provide our military with everything they need. Secondly, we should develop everything necessary to produce all military goods and services in Ukraine. And the third thing is defense technology," he said at a panel discussion within the framework of the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on Saturday.

The minister also said currently there are "growth points" mentioned by the president during a meeting with the leading companies in artillery, "capabilities on the water," electronic warfare, and so on.

"As long as the Defense Ministry is a coordinating body for the defense and security forces, we have worked out a Manifest, which means that we have determined ten growth points for ourselves and we are developing strategies [to reach] them," Umerov said.