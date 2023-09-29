Moldova joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The agreement on Moldova joining the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union as a participating state has been signed, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Once the agreement is ratified by Moldova, it will provisionally apply until the full entry into force on January 1, 2024," the commission said in a statement released in Brussels.

Moldova has already used the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to cope with the extensive displacement of the population from Ukraine, the statement said. In addition, the EU supported Moldova with humanitarian assistance worth 48 million euros.

"As a full member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Moldova will not only be able to receive immediate support, but can also send assistance to countries affected by man-made or natural disasters through the mechanism, leading to a stronger and better coordinated crisis response in Europe and in the rest of the world," the statement said.