Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has announced his intention to hold at the second half of October a regular meeting on the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the level of national security advisers to the leaders of states.

"We are working to hold the next meeting on the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the level of national security advisers to the leaders of the states in the second half of October," Yermak said on the Telegram channel.