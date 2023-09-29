Govt approves attraction of UAH 5.5 bln grant from intl partners for housing restoration program – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers approved attracting a grant of about UAH 5.5 billion from international partners for the program on the restoration of the housing of Ukrainians, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We are not alone on the path to recovery, and we are constantly working with partners who support our plans. Today, we are passing a resolution to attract a grant of about UAH 5.5 billion ($150 million) from our international partners," Shmyhal said at a government meeting in Friday.

According to him, this grant under Project HOPE is aimed at repairing housing to restore people's rights and opportunities.

"We are grateful to our partners for supporting our program on restoration of the housing of Ukrainians," he said.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, a grant for budget support from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association (acting as the administrator of the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Multi-Donor Trust Fund (URTF) in the amount of $150 million was approved for the implementation of the Housing Repair for People's Empowerment Project (HOPE)" under a multi-donor trust fund grant agreement.

The grant funds will be used for budget support to compensate for the costs incurred to restore damaged housing in territorial communities suffered during the occupation or aggression by the Russian Federation starting from February 24, 2022.