US-EU summit to be dedicated to cooperation between parties, support for Ukraine

The U.S.-EU summit, which will be held on October 20 in Washington, will discuss cooperation between the parties, as well as further support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

This is discussed in a joint statement by the United States and the EU, the text of which was distributed by the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

"President [Joe] Biden looks forward to welcoming President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House on Friday, October 20, 2023 for the second U.S.- EU Summit since President Biden took office. The leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union, including our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and to impose costs on Russia for its aggression," according to the document.

In addition, the leaders said they will "advance U.S.- EU efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy based on secure, resilient supply chains, and will continue cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including on digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence."

They will also review joint activities to strengthen economic resilience and to address related challenges.