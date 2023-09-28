Facts

14:08 28.09.2023

US-EU summit to be dedicated to cooperation between parties, support for Ukraine

1 min read
US-EU summit to be dedicated to cooperation between parties, support for Ukraine

The U.S.-EU summit, which will be held on October 20 in Washington, will discuss cooperation between the parties, as well as further support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.

This is discussed in a joint statement by the United States and the EU, the text of which was distributed by the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

"President [Joe] Biden looks forward to welcoming President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House on Friday, October 20, 2023 for the second U.S.- EU Summit since President Biden took office. The leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union, including our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and to impose costs on Russia for its aggression," according to the document.

In addition, the leaders said they will "advance U.S.- EU efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy based on secure, resilient supply chains, and will continue cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including on digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence."

They will also review joint activities to strengthen economic resilience and to address related challenges.

Tags: #usa #eu #summit

MORE ABOUT

12:39 28.09.2023
Kuleba: With approaching elections in USA, we to hear more and more statements from there that 'irritate' us

Kuleba: With approaching elections in USA, we to hear more and more statements from there that 'irritate' us

20:37 27.09.2023
Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

20:37 25.09.2023
House Speaker McCarthy announces intentions to preserve aid to Ukraine in Pentagon funding bill

House Speaker McCarthy announces intentions to preserve aid to Ukraine in Pentagon funding bill

16:17 22.09.2023
European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

13:33 22.09.2023
American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

12:33 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

20:36 21.09.2023
EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

20:28 21.09.2023
Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

19:30 20.09.2023
Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

NATO Secretary General, French Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv

FM: Intensity of discussions on reforming UN Security Council is now highest in last 30 years

Kuleba: Topic of Taurus missiles raised at Zelenskyy-Scholz meeting, transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine is matter of time

LATEST

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

NATO Secretary General, French Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv

URCS expands team of volunteers of Tracing Service

FM: Intensity of discussions on reforming UN Security Council is now highest in last 30 years

Kuleba: Topic of Taurus missiles raised at Zelenskyy-Scholz meeting, transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine is matter of time

Kuleba: Grain issue solvable, we absolutely committed to ending crisis

FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

President Zelenskyy meets with British Secretary of State for Defense Shapps

AD
AD
AD
AD