Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the establishment of the state institution All-Ukrainian Center of Motherhood and Childhood of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, the proposal of the National Academy of Medical Sciences regarding the establishment of the state institution All-Ukrainian Center of Motherhood and Childhood of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine was approved, reorganizing by merging the state institution Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology named after Academician Lukyanova of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine and the state institution Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Diagnostics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.