Facts

19:15 03.05.2023

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

1 min read

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories initiates the creation of Support Centers for civilians in the armed conflict.

"With the participation of relevant ministries and departments, the draft resolution initiated by the Ministry of Reintegration ‘On the establishment of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict’ was discussed. It was developed in accordance with the Strategy of the state Policy on Internal Displacement for the period up to 2025," the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that such centers under regional military administrations will play a key role in the interaction and coordination between executive authorities, public and volunteer organizations.

Tags: #ministry #centre #reintegration

