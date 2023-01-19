Facts

16:58 19.01.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) transferred medical equipment to the West Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center in Lviv on Thursday.

The children's medical center received about 10 tonnes of medical equipment totaling more than UAH 16 million. Modern electric beds, vital indicator monitors, medical gurneys, first aid kits, automatic devices for indirect heart massage, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, diagnostic flashlights, phonendoscopes, electronic thermometers, as well as surgical suture material are among the equipment, the URCS said on its Facebook page.

Medical equipment was transferred to a specialized children's medical center with the donor support of the Red Cross of the Czech Republic. Some 7,500 children received inpatient care at the center annually. The Medical Centre conducted more than 70,000 outpatient consultations. After the outbreak of the war, the center began to help children of temporarily displaced persons with severe blood diseases.

"The humanitarian aid provided will contribute to the speedy rehabilitation and treatment of young patients in the region," the URCS noted.

