Ukraine plans to create Resilience Centre in line with NATO standards

Ukraine plans to create a Resilience Centre in Ukraine, Head of the NATO Cooperation Office of the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksiy Henchev said.

"There are ideas in the government on how to make resilience beautifully and correctly. And again we looked towards NATO. The idea arose to create a Resilience Centre. We still cannot say exactly what it will be called: a Coordination Centre or a Centre of Excellence or Governmental one. But this idea has already been supported by the head of state, officials in the government, in the National Security Council of Ukraine, and this work continues," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, this will be an ideal model for Ukraine to build resilience in modern Ukrainian conditions, taking into account the standards and principles of NATO countries.