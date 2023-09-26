Air defense destroys 26 of 38 Shahed drones attacked Ukraine on Tuesday night – Air Force

On the night of Tuesday, Ukrainian air defense eliminated 26 of 38 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine, the Air Force said.

"The air defense forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs," the force said in the statement.

In total, the Air Force reports, launches of 38 attack UAVs were recorded from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, Cape Chauda, Crimea).

It is reported that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups operated along the route of the attack drones.

In addition, over the past and current days, tactical aviation of the Air Force carried out more than 40 air sorties, 20 of them to engage the enemy by fire.