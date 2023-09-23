Facts

16:28 23.09.2023

Two of three ships sailing outside 'grain corridor' moor at Pivdenny port

Two of the three ships that used the temporary corridors established by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached the Black Sea ports, according to data from the MarineTraffic resource.

The bulk carriers YING HAO 01 and AZARA are located in Pivdenny port. The ENEIDA is heading for the port of Chornomorsk.

These are the first large-tonnage vessels that entered Pivdenny port, which actually stopped operating even before the end of the “grain deal.” Since April 29, 2023, when the Russian side at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul stopped including ships heading to the port, it has not been working.

Earlier it was reported that three new ships are moving towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports along temporary corridors established by the Ukrainian Navy to load more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as iron ore.

The head of the monitoring group for sanctions and freedom of navigation at the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, Andriy Klymenko, said on Facebook that the owners of the vessels that used the corridor are from China, Panama, and Poland.

The first ships to use the temporary corridor established by the AFU Navy for civilian ships were the RESILENT AFRICA and AROYAT, which loaded 20,000 tonnes of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Africa.

