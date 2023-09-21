Facts

20:54 21.09.2023

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

The Russian occupiers carried out 52 missile and 44 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine over the past 24 hours, and carried out 43 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Residential buildings, civilian educational institutions, medical institutions, dormitories and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on Thursday, published on Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Dehtiarne of Sumy region, Berestove, Kopanka and Shyikivka of Kharkiv region, Nevske of Luhansk region, Dibrova, Andriyivka, Minkivka, Klischiyivka, Pivnichne, Arkhanhelsk, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromayorske of Donetsk region, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of Zaporizhia region, Lvove and Tiahynka of Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Tags: #general_staff

