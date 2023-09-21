Facts

09:14 21.09.2023

As result of missile strike in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, five injured, incl child – mayor

As result of missile strike in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, five injured, incl child – mayor

As a result of a night missile strike in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, five victims were hospitalized, in particular, an 18-year-old girl and a nine-year-old child were hospitalized, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There are now five victims in Darnytsky district. Three (among them a nine-year-old girl) were hospitalized. Doctors provided assistance to two on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Klitschko reported that "in Darnytsky district, doctors hospitalized an 18-year-old girl and a nine-year-old child (girl). From a house next to an infrastructure facility where debris fell."

It is clarified that in Darnytsky district, rescuers are extinguishing a fire at a service station. Two cars are also on fire. The windows of a two-story house nearby were broken.

A vocational education institution was also damaged. The students were in shelter, and there were no casualties among them.

