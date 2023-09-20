Albania transfers 22 MaxxPro armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – media

Albania transferred 22 M1224 MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, as well as 82-mm mortar shells, to Ukraine, the Oryx portal said.

"Albanian military support to Ukraine. Updated with: 22 International M1224 MaxxPro MRAPs [delivered]; 82mm Mortar Rounds [delivered], according to a statement published on the X social network on Wednesday.

As indicated on the portal's website, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Albania has transferred to Ukraine two Tyskland 2 Mercedes-Benz L 508D military ambulances, 7.62 mm small arms ammunition, as well as 60 mm mortar ammunition.

Due to the confidential nature of the arms transfer by Albania, the specified military equipment can only serve as a lower limit for the total volume of supplies.