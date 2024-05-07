Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said following the talks with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani.

"During my first visit to friendly Albania, I met with Minister Igli Hasani. I thanked Albania for its firm support and solidarity with Ukraine. We identified ways to strengthen defense cooperation, with a particular emphasis on artillery ammunition. Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. I greatly appreciate this decision, which will significantly boost our bilateral ties," he said n X Social Network on Wednesday.

Kuleba also thanked Albania for its willingness to join the Core Group on the Special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The ministers also noted the countries' effective cooperation within international organizations.