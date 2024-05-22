Facts

18:02 22.05.2024

Zelenskyy: Albania to be represented at Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama on Wednesday.

"I spoke with a great friend of Ukraine, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. We discussed preparations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to the Prime Minister that Albania will be represented at the Summit," the president said in Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, he told his interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield, in particular about the defense of Kharkiv region, and discussed further defense cooperation with the Prime Minister of Albania.

