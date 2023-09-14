ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

A field office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened in Kyiv on Thursday to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the ICC in investigation of war crimes committed by Russia, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"I am glad to welcome my friend [ICC Prosecutor] Karim Khan in Kyiv again. Today, we are writing together the history of the fight for justice… Another step has been taken for the further strengthening of our partnership – the so-called field office of the International Criminal Court opened in Ukraine. This is the largest representative office of the ICC outside The Hague," he said at a joint press briefing with Khan in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the Ukrainian prosecutor general, the work of the field office of the ICC will help to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the ICC.

"It will enhance effectiveness and timeliness of response to crimes which Russian continues to commit against Ukraine and Ukrainians every day," Kostin said.