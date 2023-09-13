Facts

12:40 13.09.2023

Presidents of Poland, Ukraine to meet soon to discuss import of Ukrainian grain

2 min read
Head of the office of the Polish President Paweł Szrot announced the upcoming meeting of the Presidents of Poland and Ukraine Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it will take place in the near future, the Polish radio RMF FM reports.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself because I have my own data, but various security considerations also play a role. President Zelenskyy is the leader of a country that is at war. He is under threat of a terrorist attack from Russia," Szrot said, answering the question of when a meeting between the two presidents could take place.

Szrot also said that President Duda supports the position of the Polish government regarding the unilateral extension of the embargo on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

"In pursuit of its national interests, Poland decided to close the Polish market to Ukrainian grain, because Poland does not need this grain. This grain is very necessary for countries that are at risk of famine as a result of the shocks associated with Russian aggression against Ukraine... and the transportation of this Ukrainian grain flow through Poland to these countries should be facilitated," the head of the chancellery said.

As reported, the Polish government in its resolution declared its intention to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn, if it is not extended by the European Commission.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal responded by announcing an appeal to the arbitration of the World Trade Organization in the event of Poland blocking the export of Ukrainian grain.

Tags: #grain

