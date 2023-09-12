Facts

10:43 12.09.2023

Zelenskyy vetoes law on e-declaration

1 min read
Zelenskyy vetoes law on e-declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law on the resumption of electronic declaration for state and local government officials. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

"In the morning, a law was received from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that retained restrictions on electronic declarations. The restrictions are unacceptable. Declarations must be open. Immediately. Not in a year. The register must be opened now. Actually, with this key amendment, the law must be voted on. Preferably quickly," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #e_declaration

MORE ABOUT

11:37 30.08.2023
NACP Head regarding case on constitutionality of provisions of law on corruption prevention: E-declaration again under threat

NACP Head regarding case on constitutionality of provisions of law on corruption prevention: E-declaration again under threat

18:02 29.10.2020
E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

18:26 08.08.2018
Poroshenko gifts his son part of rights to his house in Kozyn, UAH 1.1 mln - e-declaration

Poroshenko gifts his son part of rights to his house in Kozyn, UAH 1.1 mln - e-declaration

13:53 28.08.2017
NACP confirms accuracy of Poroshenko's e-declaration for 2015, 2016

NACP confirms accuracy of Poroshenko's e-declaration for 2015, 2016

11:17 12.05.2017
NABU receives full access to e-declaration register

NABU receives full access to e-declaration register

18:20 28.10.2016
Information Policy minister Stets declares three apartments, house, two land parcels in Kyiv

Information Policy minister Stets declares three apartments, house, two land parcels in Kyiv

11:39 11.08.2016
E-declaration system is to launch from August 15, no other date being considered - Poroshenko

E-declaration system is to launch from August 15, no other date being considered - Poroshenko

12:48 22.02.2016
EU wants to study bill abolishing shelving of e-declaration, doesn't request its abolition

EU wants to study bill abolishing shelving of e-declaration, doesn't request its abolition

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

AD
AD
AD
AD