Zelenskyy vetoes law on e-declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law on the resumption of electronic declaration for state and local government officials. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

"In the morning, a law was received from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that retained restrictions on electronic declarations. The restrictions are unacceptable. Declarations must be open. Immediately. Not in a year. The register must be opened now. Actually, with this key amendment, the law must be voted on. Preferably quickly," Zelenskyy said.