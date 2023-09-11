Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

In August 2023, 52.5% of Ukrainians surveyed agreed that it is possible to criticize the government for corruption and this does not reduce the trust of foreign partners.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from August 9 to August 15, 2023.

"In August 2023, more than half (52.5%) of respondents expressed the opinion that it is now possible to criticize the government for corruption and do not agree that such criticism destabilizes the country and reduces the trust of foreign partners," the report posted on the official website of the Foundation on Monday says.

According to the results of the study, only 35.4% of respondents believe that during the war such criticism destabilizes the situation in the country and undermines the trust of partners, with 48.3% in the west of Ukraine, 33% in the center, 30.2% in the south, and 32.1% in the east.

The survey was conducted with the support of the MATRA program, funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The study was conducted in all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, the survey was conducted in territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine and where there are no active hostilities. Some 2,019 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed.