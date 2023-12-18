Economy

14:40 18.12.2023

E-hryvnia can become anti-corruption pill– expert

2 min read
E-hryvnia can become anti-corruption pill– expert

The digital hryvnia, which the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is working to launch, can become one of the most effective tools in the fight against corruption, Chairman of the Council of the Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine (NABU), Board Chairman of OTP Bank Volodymyr Mudry has said.

"Digital hryvnia... it is one of the most viable mechanisms of public procurement against corruption. And now, the National Bank says that until we have found a business case, why do we need this digital hryvnia... but I believe that in the fight against corruption, digital hryvnia is exactly what we need," the head of NABU said at the annual UAFIN.TECH conference in Kyiv.

As reported, in November 2022, the NBU presented a draft concept of e-hryvnia - the National Bank's digital currency – to banks, nonbank financial institutions and the virtual assets market for discussion.

Among the options for using the e-hryvnia, the implementation of retail noncash payments with the possible functionality of "programmed" money was considered: for targeted social payments, reducing government costs for administration and control of the intended use of funds, as well as the use of smart contract technology for programming a variety of settlement logic depending on the occurrence of technical problems, or other circumstances and facts.

It was also assumed that e-hryvnia could be used in the area of the circulation of virtual assets: for exchange, ensuring the issuance and other operations with virtual assets.

One of the options was also the use of digital hryvnia for greater speed, accessibility and transparency in cross-border payments.

Tags: #corruption #e_hryvnia

MORE ABOUT

13:20 15.11.2023
Stefanishyna: there is corruption in Ukraine, but we fight it

Stefanishyna: there is corruption in Ukraine, but we fight it

11:27 24.10.2023
More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

20:27 05.10.2023
Zelenskyy: We working to ensure not single dollar or euro as part of partners' aid ends up in pockets of those for whom they are not intended

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure not single dollar or euro as part of partners' aid ends up in pockets of those for whom they are not intended

20:04 29.09.2023
MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

12:43 26.09.2023
National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

12:58 21.09.2023
Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

19:30 11.09.2023
Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

19:09 11.09.2023
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

17:40 11.09.2023
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

18:21 05.09.2023
Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

AD

HOT NEWS

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

European Council to hold extraordinary summit on EUR 50 bln for Ukraine in Jan-Feb, European Commission to work on alternative decision

Ukraine agrees to raise EUR 150 mln from EBRD to support Ukrenergo

LATEST

EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

New EU sanctions impose prohibition on import of Russian diamonds, incl. those processed in third countries

New EU sanctions introduce tighter compliance rules to support implementation of price cap for Russian oil

UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

Almost 700 settlements without electricity because of bad weather, hostilities and other reasons - Ministry of Energy

NBU connect Ukraine to SEPA euro payment system in 2024

Centravis sells seamless stainless steel pipes in USA for developing onshore oil and gas wells

European Council to hold extraordinary summit on EUR 50 bln for Ukraine in Jan-Feb, European Commission to work on alternative decision

Ukraine agrees to raise EUR 150 mln from EBRD to support Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

AD
AD
AD
AD