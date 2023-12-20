Facts

12:29 20.12.2023

More than half of Ukrainians agree to violate laws to punish corrupt officials as soon as possible – KIIS opinion poll

2 min read
More than half of Ukrainians agree to violate laws to punish corrupt officials as soon as possible – KIIS opinion poll

More than half of Ukrainians – 55% – want to punish corrupt officials as soon as possible, even if it happens in violation of the laws, according to the results of the survey "How to punish corrupt officials" conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from November 29 to December 9.

At the same time, 42% of Ukrainians hold the opinion that it is necessary to punish according to the law, even if it takes longer. The remaining 3% have not decided on their opinion.

According to the survey results, the less respondents trust the courts, the more often they demand to punish corrupt officials as soon as possible, even in violation of the law: 41% of those who trust the courts think so, and 63% of those who do not trust already. A similar trend is observed with trust in the police.

At the same time, the opposite trend is in the case of trust in the president: those who trust the president (58%) insist on early punishment in violation of the laws more than those who do not trust (46%).

In all macro-regions of Ukraine, except for the eastern one, the desire to punish corrupt officials as soon as possible prevails, in the east opinions are equally divided.

"Corruption remains one of the biggest irritants in Ukrainian society ... Most Ukrainians demand punishment of corrupt officials even in violation of the laws, and compared to the period before the invasion, there is a radicalization of views. In fact, this is an alarming trend, since it contradicts the development of a modern European law-governed state … The public expects real sentences and real responsibility. Therefore, the favorite method of delaying time and burying cases can save someone's corrupt friend, but it can have a devastating effect on supporting the government in the near future," said Anton Hrushetsky, Executive Director of KIIS.

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 1,031 adult respondents from all regions under Ukraine’s control. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In the conditions of war, a certain systematic deviation is added to it.

Tags: #corruption

MORE ABOUT

14:40 18.12.2023
E-hryvnia can become anti-corruption pill– expert

E-hryvnia can become anti-corruption pill– expert

13:20 15.11.2023
Stefanishyna: there is corruption in Ukraine, but we fight it

Stefanishyna: there is corruption in Ukraine, but we fight it

11:27 24.10.2023
More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

20:27 05.10.2023
Zelenskyy: We working to ensure not single dollar or euro as part of partners' aid ends up in pockets of those for whom they are not intended

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure not single dollar or euro as part of partners' aid ends up in pockets of those for whom they are not intended

20:04 29.09.2023
MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

MPs propose to abolish statute of limitations for corruption crimes during war

12:43 26.09.2023
National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

12:58 21.09.2023
Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

Head of Civil Service Agency: We must eradicate stereotype that all officials take bribes

19:30 11.09.2023
Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

19:09 11.09.2023
Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

17:40 11.09.2023
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

AD

HOT NEWS

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Number of victims of evening shelling of Kherson increased to nine people – Military Administration

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

LATEST

Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

Energoatom and Holtec will create JV to organize production complex for localization of equipment for SMRs

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

Over past month, eWork project more than doubles issuance of micro-grants, cuts number of grants for processing

CC declares unconstitutional restrictions on rights of those sentenced to life imprisonment to make short-term trips due to death of close relative

Ukraine doesn't send its soldiers to Gaza Strip – MFA

European Commission launches three new initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers, innovators

Kyivstar restores 100% of services - company president

Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

AD
AD
AD
AD