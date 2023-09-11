Facts

19:29 11.09.2023

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

2 min read
Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said, while commenting on media reports about possible sanction concessions to Russia for the sake of its return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, that he knows that "some forces" support such concessions.

"The issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle. Because if we 'nullify' anything right now, then tomorrow Russia will bombard another port and start to blackmail the world with other demands," he said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Monday.

Kuleba also said that he has discussed with Baerbock the sanctions against Russia and the grain deal.

"I know that some forces support such concessions to Russia. I am not saying that Annalena supports them, but there are such forces. I said clearly that if someone wants to allow the family of [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev, who hates the West and wants to destroy it, to earn a couple of hundreds of million dollars on Rosselkhozbank, then you can connect it to the SWIFT system. What kind of respect will these people have for themselves after that – it is hard for me to imagine," the Ukrainian minister said.

Earlier, Bild reported that the UN is in "secret talks" with Russia on a deal under which the main sanctions introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will be canceled.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:40 08.09.2023
Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

20:32 08.09.2023
Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:27 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

17:31 08.09.2023
Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

15:40 08.09.2023
G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

13:38 08.09.2023
Ukrainian MFA urges partners not to recognize results of elections held by Russia in occupied territories – statement

Ukrainian MFA urges partners not to recognize results of elections held by Russia in occupied territories – statement

20:26 07.09.2023
Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

20:02 04.09.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

19:14 04.09.2023
Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

15:14 02.09.2023
MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

AD

HOT NEWS

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

EU does not recognize results of illegal elections that Russia held in Ukraine's occupied regions – representation

AFU: Air defense forces destroy 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on Monday night

LATEST

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

AD
AD
AD
AD