Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has trained more than 150,000 people in first aid skills since February 24, 2022.

"Now, during a period of war, after a full-scale invasion, first aid skills become even more necessary. We are the largest provider of first aid training in Ukraine... Our volunteers and employees, who are involved in conducting trainings and first aid courses, have taught more than 150,000 people such necessary and vital skills since February 24, 2022," Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko said at a briefing on Saturday in Kyiv on the occasion of World First Aid Day.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society donated more than 1,000 first aid kits in 2023, mainly to educational institutions, the police, and the State Emergency Service. In addition, the Committee provided first aid kits to invincibility points.