Facts

12:22 09.09.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has trained more than 150,000 people in first aid skills since February 24, 2022.

"Now, during a period of war, after a full-scale invasion, first aid skills become even more necessary. We are the largest provider of first aid training in Ukraine... Our volunteers and employees, who are involved in conducting trainings and first aid courses, have taught more than 150,000 people such necessary and vital skills since February 24, 2022," Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko said at a briefing on Saturday in Kyiv on the occasion of World First Aid Day.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society donated more than 1,000 first aid kits in 2023, mainly to educational institutions, the police, and the State Emergency Service. In addition, the Committee provided first aid kits to invincibility points.

Tags: #medical #training #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:24 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

10:05 07.09.2023
URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

14:32 01.09.2023
URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

12:00 31.08.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

16:33 30.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

16:24 30.08.2023
Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

13:40 28.08.2023
URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

14:05 23.08.2023
URCS takes part in Territory of Health project in Volyn

URCS takes part in Territory of Health project in Volyn

11:05 22.08.2023
Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

20:52 21.08.2023
Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

Michel to Russia at G20: attacking Ukrainian ports, offering 1 mln tonnes of grain as gift to Africa is cynicism, parody of generosity

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry checks presence of Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Morocco

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD