Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Lithuania transferred 4.5 million units of ammunition to Ukraine on Friday, the republic's Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, military aid transferred by Lithuania to Ukraine until the autumn of this year includes Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds of ammunition, and ammunition for grenade launchers.

In the near future, launchers of NASAMS mobile anti-aircraft missile systems, antidrones, logistics and other auxiliary equipment will also be transferred to Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said, in addition to the transfer of military equipment, Lithuania is actively training Ukrainian soldiers, providing medical and rehabilitation assistance, and advising experts.

Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine has reached EUR 500 million since the end of February 2022 and will continue, the ministry said. For 2024-2026, a military assistance package of EUR 200 million is provided. The total amount of Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine is more than EUR 1 billion, or more than 1.2% of the country's gross domestic product, half of this amount is military assistance.