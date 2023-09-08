Facts

19:25 08.09.2023

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

1 min read
Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Lithuania transferred 4.5 million units of ammunition to Ukraine on Friday, the republic's Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, military aid transferred by Lithuania to Ukraine until the autumn of this year includes Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds of ammunition, and ammunition for grenade launchers.

In the near future, launchers of NASAMS mobile anti-aircraft missile systems, antidrones, logistics and other auxiliary equipment will also be transferred to Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said, in addition to the transfer of military equipment, Lithuania is actively training Ukrainian soldiers, providing medical and rehabilitation assistance, and advising experts.

Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine has reached EUR 500 million since the end of February 2022 and will continue, the ministry said. For 2024-2026, a military assistance package of EUR 200 million is provided. The total amount of Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine is more than EUR 1 billion, or more than 1.2% of the country's gross domestic product, half of this amount is military assistance.

Tags: #ukraine #defense #ministry #lithuania #ammunition

MORE ABOUT

19:14 07.09.2023
Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

10:46 07.09.2023
Ukraine granted status of associated member state of Three Seas Initiative

Ukraine granted status of associated member state of Three Seas Initiative

20:46 06.09.2023
EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

EC seeking solution for Ukrainian grain exports to be acceptable to Kyiv, EU countries - EC Vice-President

21:04 05.09.2023
EU to discuss possible extension of 5 members' import ban on several Ukrainian agricultural products on Wed

EU to discuss possible extension of 5 members' import ban on several Ukrainian agricultural products on Wed

19:28 05.09.2023
Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

16:48 04.09.2023
UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

16:36 04.09.2023
Ukraine plans to agree with Slovakia on free transfer of military equipment – agreement

Ukraine plans to agree with Slovakia on free transfer of military equipment – agreement

14:19 04.09.2023
UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to submit report to General Assembly in Oct 2023

UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to submit report to General Assembly in Oct 2023

20:49 01.09.2023
Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

17:31 01.09.2023
We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

We count on support of Estonia at EU level in exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to European countries – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

Three bomb disposal technicians from HALO Trust hospitalized after hitting mine in Kherson region

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

According to updated info, 59 people injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

AD
AD
AD
AD