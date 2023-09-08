Russian invaders holding ‘elections’ in occupied areas of Zaporizhia region during week –mayor of Melitopol

The Russian occupiers have been collecting votes of residents of the occupied territories of Zaporizhia region for a week as part of the pseudo-elections to fake authorities of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories, mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said.

"They come home accompanied by machine gunners, ‘recommend’ not to refuse to vote so that there are no problems, ‘advise’ to choose a certain political force, of course Putin's ‘united Russia,’" Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that in this way the turnout of 25% had already been "secured."

"Ukraine does not recognize the elections in the temporarily occupied territories. All those involved in their organization are criminals under Ukrainian law. You can inform about collaborators - members of election commissions by e-mail: zradnyk@mlt.gov.ua," Fedorov reminded.