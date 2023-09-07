Facts

20:26 07.09.2023

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

The armed forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing in Bakhmut direction, there are advances, at the same time, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense in Kupyansk, Lymany, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has reported.

"The direction of our offensive is in the south. The enemy is on the offensive in the east. But the east is heterogeneous, there are four directions where the enemy is trying to break through our defenses. These are Kupyansk, Lymany, Avdiyivka and Maryinka. But there is also Bakhmut direction, where we are making progress now - we are gradually advancing there," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon.

She also noted that the enemy is trying to stop the AFU offensive at the front, and "the main battle is going around stopping our Armed Forces."

According to the deputy minister, there are aggravations in Kupyansk, Lymany and a rather difficult situation in Maryinka and Avdiyivka directions.

Commenting on the information about the possible offensive of the invaders in Lymany-Kupyansk direction, Maliar said that "the prospect is that the Russians are preparing for activation, but whether they implement this plan will depend on the circumstances."

