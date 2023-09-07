Facts

12:53 07.09.2023

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

2 min read
Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday introduced the new Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

"I introduced the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the tasks that he faces now. We need a new subjectivity of the Ministry of Defense. The strategic role of the ministry and its real coordinating influence should be obvious to our society. The results of such work should strengthen our ability to liberate Ukrainian lands," Zelenskyy said, speaking to the generals and officers of the Defense Ministry.

As he noted, "the Ukrainian soldier is a key priority of the defense forces, and if changes in the activities of the defense forces are needed for the good and strength of the soldier, then such changes must be instantaneous."

This, according to the president, applies to everything: "from bureaucratic procedures that take away the time and energy of soldiers, to providing soldiers."

He also said Ukraine now needs the highest possible level of international cooperation, which means not only the development of already established formats, but also the organization of new regional thematic coalitions.

"I am sure that this will happen. But at the same time, we do not forget that the specific strategic task of Ukraine is integration, the full integration of Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. Ukraine is already a de facto member of NATO. And on our part, we must do everything so that we are de jure members of NATO. It is not easy, but, nevertheless, we must take appropriate steps," the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said "the Ukrainian Defense Forces have the world's largest experience in successful defense in modern warfare, and everything that provides such protection should work for every Ukrainian soldier, for our state as a whole and for the security of our partners."

"This needs to be done. Purposefully. This applies to everything, from training soldiers to medical support for brigades, from ensuring combat to communication with relatives of our soldiers," he said.

"And most importantly, more trust is needed. Trust in the decisions that are made, trust in the purchases that are being made, trust in the deliveries that are planned and being carried out, and trust in communication between units and the links of the Ukrainian defense system they need. I am sure that Rustem Umerov able to ensure this," the head of state said.

