SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

Officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are conducting searches of a house of acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.

"I have searches at my house. Now. While I was preparing the children for school, a group of representatives of the SBU visited me. They will search the apartment," Lomako said on Facebook.

According to him, the SBU conducts searches allegedly on the basis of the decision of Shevchenkivsky court in Kyiv.

Lomako also said due to the searches, the meeting on the life of the city scheduled for 08:00 would be cancelled.