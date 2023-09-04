Facts

Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has submitted for public discussion a draft law on amendments to law of Ukraine dated February 4, 2021 No. 1206-IX on veterinary medicine.

According to the ministry, the document was developed to ensure a stable epizootic situation in the country, to create a comprehensive regulation of relations in the field of veterinary medicine and animal welfare.

The bill is aimed at improving the measures of state veterinary and sanitary control (supervision) to ensure the welfare of animals; control of production, circulation, registration and use of veterinary drugs, issuance of veterinary documents and international veterinary certificates.

In addition, it regulates the activities of licensed veterinarians and veterinarians of licensed veterinary medicine institutions; controls production of veterinary medicinal products, their wholesale and retail sales, as well as the import of veterinary drugs.

The central executive body that implements the state policy in the field of veterinary medicine and animal welfare is given the authority to approve training programs for relevant persons on compliance with the requirements of animal welfare legislation; and the form of certificate that will be issued to confirm that the relevant persons have sufficient knowledge gained as a result of this training.

The electronic version of the document is posted on the official website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy at the link https://surl.li/kpmyl.

Suggestions and comments should be sent within a month from the date of publication of the bill to e-mail: b.kobal@minagro.gov.ua.

Tags: #medicine #law #discussion

